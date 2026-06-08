Report: Chiefs sign first-round draft picks CB Mansoor Delane, DT Peter Woods

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly agreed to deals with cornerback Mansoor Delane and defensive tackle Peter Woods, both first-round picks out of the 2026 NFL Draft.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Delane is signing a four-year, $41.9 million fully guaranteed rookie deal.

The #Chiefs and No. 6 overall pick LSU CB Mansoor Delane have agreed to terms on his four-year $41.9M fully guaranteed rookie deal and he’ll sign imminently.



Delane’s deal was done by Travis Allen and Kyle McCarthy of @AthletesFirst. pic.twitter.com/hFXD7xBgUI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 8, 2026

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday afternoon that Woods has reached an agreement with the Chiefs on a four-year, $18 million fully guaranteed deal.

Woods is said to have received the highest upfront percentage of his signing bonus in the team's first-round history, per Schefter.

First-round pick Peter Woods and the Chiefs reached agreement today on a 4-year, $18 million fully guaranteed deal, per Adie von Gontard and Ray Haija of @ymapaasports. Woods is said to have received the highest upfront percentage of his signing bonus in Chiefs’ 1st-round… pic.twitter.com/kBaKj9QuSr — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 8, 2026

Woods was selected at No. 29 from Clemson, adding depth at defensive tackle behind three-time Super Bowl champion Chris Jones.

Before picking Woods, the Chiefs moved up from No. 9 to No. 6 in a trade with the Cleveland Browns and drafted Delane out of LSU.

“It’s a blessing. I just want to be part of a winning program,” Delane told KSHB 41’s McKenzie Nelson in Pittsburgh. “It’s not often winning programs are in the Top 10, so I think this is the best situation I could have been in. I’m excited.”

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said the club had a focus heading into the draft to build back the defensive side of the ball, following the trades of cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson during the offseason.

Reid praised Delane’s skills after the Chiefs made their selection.

“I think he’ll come in and contribute,” Reid said. “Like all the guys, they have to earn their spot on the team. He’s a heck of a player and a heck of a kid.”

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