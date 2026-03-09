Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Report: Former Chiefs CB Jaylen Watson signs with Los Angles Rams

Jaylen Watson
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson defends against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Reports out Monday indicate that former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson has signed a new three-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported Watson will join former teammate Trent McDuffie in the Rams' secondary.

The Chiefs drafted Watson, 27, in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Washington State University. In four seasons, he appeared in 53 games for the Chiefs, earning 29 starts, most of them in the 2025 regular season.

On Sunday, McDuffie signed a new contract with the Rams that made him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history.

