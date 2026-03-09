Report: Former Chiefs CB Jaylen Watson signs with Los Angles Rams

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Reports out Monday indicate that former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson has signed a new three-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported Watson will join former teammate Trent McDuffie in the Rams' secondary.

Another former Chiefs CB in LA: former KC cornerback Jaylen Watson reached agreement today on a three-year with the Los Angeles Rams, per Collin Roberts of Excel. The Rams now will have two former Chiefs CBs, Watson and Trent McDuffie. The KC Rams. pic.twitter.com/oK1HYg1kKr — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2026

The Chiefs drafted Watson, 27, in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Washington State University. In four seasons, he appeared in 53 games for the Chiefs, earning 29 starts, most of them in the 2025 regular season.

On Sunday, McDuffie signed a new contract with the Rams that made him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history.

ESPN sources: Rams and Trent McDuffie reached agreement today on a record four-year, $124 million extension that includes $100 million guaranteed and makes him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history. McDuffie gets a trade and a new deal days apart as the Rams and CAA Football… pic.twitter.com/53cisV7oG8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2026

