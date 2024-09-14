Watch Now
SportsFootballKansas City Chiefs

Actions

Report: Chiefs WR Hollywood Brown could miss entire regular season

Marquise Brown
Reed Hoffmann/AP
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown carries after a catch during NFL football training camp Saturday, July 27, 2024, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Marquise Brown
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A report Saturday afternoon indicated Kansas City Chiefs WR Hollywood Brown could miss the entire regular season as he recovers from a sternoclavicular injury

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter posted on X Saturday that sources are telling him Brown might miss the entire regular season.

Brown posted on social media Friday that he’s set to undergo surgery on the shoulder on Monday. Chiefs head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder told reporters Friday there was currently no timeline for Brown’s return.

"It looked like the bone had moved," said Burkholder during Friday's media availability. "Everybody involved felt like it was a little too risky for him to play without [this injury] being operated on."

The Chiefs are set to take on AFC foe Cincinnati Bengals at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone