Report: Chiefs WR Hollywood Brown could miss entire regular season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A report Saturday afternoon indicated Kansas City Chiefs WR Hollywood Brown could miss the entire regular season as he recovers from a sternoclavicular injury

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter posted on X Saturday that sources are telling him Brown might miss the entire regular season.

Chiefs wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, who was placed on injured reserve Friday because of a shoulder injury that requires surgery, is not expected to play in the 2024 regular season, per sources.https://t.co/V5BbetDVCC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 14, 2024

Brown posted on social media Friday that he’s set to undergo surgery on the shoulder on Monday. Chiefs head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder told reporters Friday there was currently no timeline for Brown’s return.

"It looked like the bone had moved," said Burkholder during Friday's media availability. "Everybody involved felt like it was a little too risky for him to play without [this injury] being operated on."

The Chiefs are set to take on AFC foe Cincinnati Bengals at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

