Watch Now
SportsFootballKansas City Chiefs

Actions

Report: Kansas City Chiefs set to bring back DE Charles Omenihu

Bengals Chiefs Football
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Peter Aiken/AP
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu (90) reacts after a sack during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.
Bengals Chiefs Football
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs continued their offseason work this week by reportedly bringing back defensive end Charles Omenihu.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported Thursday night the team has agreed to a one-year deal with Omenihu worth a maximum $7 million.

Omenihu has shown flashes of being a top-tier pass rusher during his time as a Chief.

The team signed Omenihu, 27, prior to the 2023 season. He collected seven sacks in the 2023 season and was off to a strong start in the AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens when he suffered a torn ACL.

Omenihu battled back to return to the lineup in 2024 and helped the team down the stretch run in the regular season and the playoffs.

Omenihu was originally drafted by the Houston Texans in the 5th round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of the University of Texas.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo