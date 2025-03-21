Report: Kansas City Chiefs set to bring back DE Charles Omenihu

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs continued their offseason work this week by reportedly bringing back defensive end Charles Omenihu.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported Thursday night the team has agreed to a one-year deal with Omenihu worth a maximum $7 million.

Source: DE Charles Omenihu is returning to the Chiefs on a 1-year deal worth a maximum of $7 million. pic.twitter.com/LPNIfwRfbd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 21, 2025

Omenihu has shown flashes of being a top-tier pass rusher during his time as a Chief.

The team signed Omenihu, 27, prior to the 2023 season. He collected seven sacks in the 2023 season and was off to a strong start in the AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens when he suffered a torn ACL.

Omenihu battled back to return to the lineup in 2024 and helped the team down the stretch run in the regular season and the playoffs.

Omenihu was originally drafted by the Houston Texans in the 5th round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of the University of Texas.

—