REPORT | Kansas City Chiefs to release WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

AP Photo/Ashley Landis
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (11) makes a touchdown catch against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. <br/>
Posted at 9:39 AM, Feb 28, 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A report Tuesday suggests that the Kansas City Chiefs and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling are parting ways.

ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler posted on social media the club is set to release Valdes-Scantling, saving $12 million on the team’s salary cap.

Valdes-Scantling was key in the Chiefs’ playoff run, catching a pass to seal the team’s win in the AFC Championship Game over the Baltimore Ravens. He then caught a touchdown pass to give the Chiefs new life in the third quarter in their Super Bowl LVIII victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

The wide receiver has played the last two seasons with the Chiefs after four seasons with the Green Bay Packers. In his two seasons in Kansas City, he caught 63 passes, including three for touchdowns.

