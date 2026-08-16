Rookie Emmett Johnson, Brashard Smith shine as Chiefs backup RB battle takes shape

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County, including Independence. Share your story idea with Tod .

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Emmett Johnson racked up 135 yards from scrimmage in a thrilling win for Nebraska last August in his Arrowhead Stadium debut.

But Saturday was more special for Johnson — despite a smaller crowd and lower stakes than the Cornhuskers’ thrilling 20-17 win against Cincinnati.

“I'm not going to lie, just having that Chiefs helmet, it was cool with the Nebraska fans there, but this is, you know, playing in the NFL, living my dream,” Johnson said. “It means a lot to me, so I'm blessed.”

Seeing a Chiefs jersey with his name on it hanging in the home locker room was a singular thrill for Johnson, who led Kansas City with 12 carries for 59 yards and added three catches for another 10 yards.

“It was crazy, man. Like I said, it was a dream come true for me,” Johnson said.

Johnson showed strength and vision the Chiefs haven’t seen much from the backfield in recent years.

“He did a nice job with it and ran hard and aggressive, had some yards after contact there, which is a big thing,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “He was one of the positives coming out of (the game).”

The Chiefs welcomed Eric Bieniemy back as offensive coordinator, a former running back renowned for his toughness, and remade their backfield in the offseason — signing reigning Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III from Seattle and veteran Emari Demercado from Arizona, but they also drafted Johnson in the fifth round.

There are strong signals that Andy Reid intends to field a more balanced offense than in recent seasons — and the battle to be Walker’s backup was electrifying Saturday during a 20-12 loss against the Los Angeles Rams.

Second-year running back Brashard Smith had some bright moments as well, though his stat line — eight carries for 21 yards with two receptions for 12 yards — wasn’t nearly as impressive.

“Brashard came in there, had some good runs, and I feel like we just feed off of each other — not just him, but in the whole room,” Johnson said. “We all feed off of each other, so it was good having that punch, too.”

Smith shared Johnson’s assessment of the running back room.

“He’s a special guy,” Smith said of Johnson. “I feel like, our whole room, we’ve got some special, special guys. ... When your number’s called, just get in and make a play.”

Kansas City failed to score a touchdown, though Johnson had one called back that remained the highlight of his day.

“That touchdown, but unfortunately got called back,” Johnson said of his favorite moment. “I was starting to get a little feel for the game and get in the flow state, if you know what I mean, and just start attacking them. I feel like they couldn't stop me.”

It’s a dream within a dream.

“Every single day I wake up, man, I don't take this for granted,” he said. “Playing in the NFL, I dreamed of this, and I feel like every single day I wake up I have a purpose, and that's just to honor God through football and also for my family. So, every day I wake up, I have a chip on my shoulder.”

Walker didn’t play, while Demarcado finished with three carries for 9 yards — all in the fourth quarter despite being listed second on Kansas City’s depth chart.

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