Safety protocols remain on full display in New Orleans ahead of Super Bowl LIX

NEW ORLEANS — Visitors on Bourbon Street in New Orleans French Quarter pointed to intersections lined with barricades and armed officers while walking down one of the city's most traveled thoroughfares.

"You look around, there's homeland security, a barricade, plenty of armed guards everywhere," visitor Jacob Morris said.

KSHB 41 News staff Jacob Morris

A month after a man drove down the popular street on New Year’s Day killing 14 people, crosses representing the deceased greeted visitors leading up to the Super Bowl.

KSHB 41 News staff Crosses on Bourbon Street

"I've walked past this a few times and I can't help but stop and reflect each time," Morris said.

Locals shared their feelings of resilience in the face of adversity with us while visitors noted the visual representation of their strength.

"The outpouring of love and messages on the wall are really powerful to see," Hayley Chesshir said.

KSHB 41 News staff Hayley Chesshir

Michel Naranjo is in town to perform during Super Bowl festivities.

He said the increased presence of officers gives a sense of security, but can't help but think of the night New Orleans went from jubilation to heartbreak.

"So far, so good," he said. "You know, but you can’t underestimate what people can do especially in such a big event like this," Naranjo said.

Leaders of the nation's largest public safety and security departments addressed the press this week.

There are more than 700 members of Homeland Security on the ground in addition to partner agencies and local and state police.

"Working with those partners and making sure everybody has the right information at the right time is how we respond much more efficiently and react to the public need we have at that period of time," Kristi Noem with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said at a press conference this week.

Authorities said there are not currently any specific threats to the Super Bowl.

—