Saints DT Khalen Saunders still rooting for Chiefs Super Bowl win

NEW ORLEANS — Khalen Saunders may now be a New Orleans Saint, but he’ll always be a Kansas City Chief at heart.

The defensive tackle, who was drafted by the Chiefs in 2019 and played with the team through the 2022 season, has been receiving some attention for continuing to support his former teammates during the Chiefs' playoff run.

Despite no longer being part of the team, Saunders is openly cheering for them to win their third consecutive Super Bowl.

“When I’m not playing in the Super Bowl, I want the Chiefs to play in the Super Bowl because I know that’s where I came from,” Saunders said.

Saunders, who went to three Super Bowls and won two rings with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, reflects fondly on his time with the team.

“Watching those guys, man, and just knowing the type of work they put in, it makes me appreciate what they’re doing a little bit more,” he said.

If the Chiefs secure a victory in Super Bowl LIX, Saunders would be part of their historic run, having been with the team two years ago when they defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

“To get the three, you gotta get the first two,” Saunders noted.

This season, Saunders faced his former team as a member of the Saints, even managing to pick off Mahomes in the end zone during their matchup. He’s since commemorated the interception with t-shirts and hoodies that read “Thick Pick.”

While Saunders won’t be at the Super Bowl this Sunday, he’s still rooting for his old team to complete their three-peat.

“I know the formula they’re using, and it’s a proven formula,” he said.

Since he’s no longer with the Chiefs, he plans to cheer them on from home.

