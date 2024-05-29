Save the date | KSHB 41 to broadcast Chiefs vs Raiders on Black Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 announced Wednesday it will be the local television broadcaster for the Kansas City Chiefs’ Black Friday game on Nov. 29.

The Chiefs are set to host the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs Kingdom outside of the Kansas City television market will be able to watch the game streaming on Amazon Prime.

LINK | Chiefs’ 2024 regular season and preseason schedule

The Black Friday game is one of several Chiefs games this season slated to air on KSHB 41:



Week 1: vs Baltimore Ravens (SNF)

vs Baltimore Ravens (SNF) Week 3: at Atlanta Falcons (SNF)

at Atlanta Falcons (SNF) Week 13: vs Las Vegas Raiders (Black Friday)

vs Las Vegas Raiders (Black Friday) Week 14: vs Los Angeles Chargers (SNF)

vs Los Angeles Chargers (SNF) Week 16: vs Houston Texans (Saturday before Christmas)

