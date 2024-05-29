Watch Now
SportsFootballKansas City Chiefs

Actions

Save the date | KSHB 41 to broadcast Chiefs vs Raiders on Black Friday

16x9 Black Friday.jpg
KSHB
16x9 Black Friday.jpg
Posted at 2:09 PM, May 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-29 15:09:25-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 announced Wednesday it will be the local television broadcaster for the Kansas City Chiefs’ Black Friday game on Nov. 29.

The Chiefs are set to host the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs Kingdom outside of the Kansas City television market will be able to watch the game streaming on Amazon Prime.

LINK | Chiefs’ 2024 regular season and preseason schedule

The Black Friday game is one of several Chiefs games this season slated to air on KSHB 41:

  • Week 1: vs Baltimore Ravens (SNF)
  • Week 3: at Atlanta Falcons (SNF)
  • Week 13: vs Las Vegas Raiders (Black Friday)
  • Week 14: vs Los Angeles Chargers (SNF)
  • Week 16: vs Houston Texans (Saturday before Christmas)

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone