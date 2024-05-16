Kansas City Chiefs set to play 5 primetime games as NFL releases 2024 schedule

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We’ve known for months who the Kansas City Chiefs will play next season as they attempt to win their third-straight Super Bowl.

We learned Wednesday the path they’ll have to take to get there.

After opening the season on Thursday night, Sept. 5 against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and staying home for a Week 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Chiefs will hit the road in Week 3 to take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football.

Chiefs in primetime

The Kansas City Chiefs have proven themselves to a be a ratings draw in the Patrick Mahomes era, leading networks to schedule the team in some of the most visible national windows.

The story is the same in 2024, as the Chiefs will make several appearances in primetime:

Week 1: vs Baltimore Ravens (KSHB/NBC)

vs Baltimore Ravens (KSHB/NBC) Week 3 : at Atlanta Falcons (KSHB/NBC)

: at Atlanta Falcons (KSHB/NBC) Week 5 : vs New Orleans Saints (ESPN)

: vs New Orleans Saints (ESPN) Week 9 : vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (ESPN)

: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (ESPN) Week 14: Los Angeles Chargers (KSHB/NBC)

Complete Regular Season Schedule

Week Date Opponent Venue Time (CT) Broadcast Week 1 Sept. 5 (Thurs) Baltimore Ravens HOME 7:10 p.m. KSHB 41/NBC Week 2 Sept. 15 Cincinnati Bengals HOME 3:25 p.m. CBS Week 3 Sept. 22 Atlanta Falcons AWAY 7:20 p.m. KSHB 41/NBC Week 4 Sept. 29 Los Angeles Chargers HOME 3:25 p.m. CBS Week 5 Oct. 7 (Mon) New Orleans Saints HOME 7:10 p.m. ESPN Week 6 Oct. 13 Bye week Week 7 Oct. 20 San Francisco 49ers AWAY 3:25 p.m. FOX Week 8 Oct. 27 Las Vegas Raiders AWAY 3:25 p.m. CBS Week 9 Nov. 3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers HOME 7:15 p.m. ESPN Week 10 Nov. 10 Denver Broncos HOME 12:00 p.m. CBS Week 11 Nov. 17 Buffalo Bills AWAY 3:25 p.m. CBS Week 12 Nov. 24 Carolina Panthers AWAY 12:00 p.m. CBS Week 13 Nov. 29 (Fri) Las Vegas Raiders HOME 2:00 p.m. Prime Video Week 14 Dec. 8 Los Angeles Chargers HOME 7:20 p.m. KSHB 41/NBC Week 15 Dec. 15 Cleveland Browns AWAY Noon CBS Week 16 Dec. 21 (Sat) Houston Texans HOME Noon KSHB 41/NBC Week 17 Dec. 25 (Wed) Pittsburgh Steelers AWAY Noon NETFLIX Week 18 Jan. 4 or 5 Denver Broncos AWAY TBA TBA

HOME: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans

AWAY: Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers.

Chiefs in the preseason

The Chiefs are set to play three preseason games this year. You can catch all the action on KSHB 41:

Aug. 10: at Jacksonville Jaguars, 7:00 p.m

Aug. 17: Detroit Lions, 3:00 p.m.

Aug. 24: Chicago Bears, 7:20 p.m.

