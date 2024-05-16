Watch Now
Kansas City Chiefs set to play 5 primetime games as NFL releases 2024 schedule

Doug Benc/AP
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy as he celebrates after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 25-22 in overtime.(AP Photo/Doug Benc)
Posted at 7:05 PM, May 15, 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We’ve known for months who the Kansas City Chiefs will play next season as they attempt to win their third-straight Super Bowl.

We learned Wednesday the path they’ll have to take to get there.

After opening the season on Thursday night, Sept. 5 against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and staying home for a Week 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Chiefs will hit the road in Week 3 to take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football.

Chiefs in primetime
The Kansas City Chiefs have proven themselves to a be a ratings draw in the Patrick Mahomes era, leading networks to schedule the team in some of the most visible national windows.

The story is the same in 2024, as the Chiefs will make several appearances in primetime:

  • Week 1: vs Baltimore Ravens (KSHB/NBC)
  • Week 3: at Atlanta Falcons (KSHB/NBC)
  • Week 5: vs New Orleans Saints (ESPN)
  • Week 9: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (ESPN)
  • Week 14: Los Angeles Chargers (KSHB/NBC)

Complete Regular Season Schedule

Week

Date

Opponent

Venue

Time (CT)

Broadcast

Week 1Sept. 5 (Thurs)Baltimore RavensHOME7:10 p.m.KSHB 41/NBC
Week 2Sept. 15Cincinnati BengalsHOME3:25 p.m.CBS
Week 3Sept. 22Atlanta FalconsAWAY7:20 p.m.KSHB 41/NBC
Week 4Sept. 29Los Angeles ChargersHOME3:25 p.m.CBS
Week 5Oct. 7 (Mon)New Orleans SaintsHOME7:10 p.m.ESPN
Week 6Oct. 13Bye week
Week 7Oct. 20San Francisco 49ersAWAY3:25 p.m.FOX
Week 8Oct. 27Las Vegas RaidersAWAY3:25 p.m.CBS
Week 9Nov. 3Tampa Bay BuccaneersHOME7:15 p.m.ESPN
Week 10Nov. 10Denver BroncosHOME12:00 p.m.CBS
Week 11Nov. 17Buffalo BillsAWAY3:25 p.m.CBS
Week 12Nov. 24Carolina PanthersAWAY12:00 p.m.CBS
Week 13Nov. 29 (Fri)Las Vegas RaidersHOME2:00 p.m.Prime Video
Week 14Dec. 8Los Angeles ChargersHOME7:20 p.m.KSHB 41/NBC
Week 15Dec. 15Cleveland BrownsAWAYNoonCBS
Week 16Dec. 21 (Sat)Houston TexansHOMENoonKSHB 41/NBC
Week 17Dec. 25 (Wed)Pittsburgh SteelersAWAYNoonNETFLIX
Week 18Jan. 4 or 5Denver BroncosAWAYTBATBA

HOME: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans

AWAY: Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers.

Chiefs in the preseason

The Chiefs are set to play three preseason games this year. You can catch all the action on KSHB 41:

Aug. 10: at Jacksonville Jaguars, 7:00 p.m

Aug. 17: Detroit Lions, 3:00 p.m.

Aug. 24: Chicago Bears, 7:20 p.m.

