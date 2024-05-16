Kansas City Chiefs set to play 5 primetime games as NFL releases 2024 schedule

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We’ve known for months who the Kansas City Chiefs will play next season as they attempt to win their third-straight Super Bowl.
We learned Wednesday the path they’ll have to take to get there.
After opening the season on Thursday night, Sept. 5 against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and staying home for a Week 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Chiefs will hit the road in Week 3 to take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football.
Chiefs in primetime
The Kansas City Chiefs have proven themselves to a be a ratings draw in the Patrick Mahomes era, leading networks to schedule the team in some of the most visible national windows.
The story is the same in 2024, as the Chiefs will make several appearances in primetime:
- Week 1: vs Baltimore Ravens (KSHB/NBC)
- Week 3: at Atlanta Falcons (KSHB/NBC)
- Week 5: vs New Orleans Saints (ESPN)
- Week 9: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (ESPN)
- Week 14: Los Angeles Chargers (KSHB/NBC)
Complete Regular Season Schedule
Week
Date
Opponent
Venue
Time (CT)
Broadcast
|Week 1
|Sept. 5 (Thurs)
|Baltimore Ravens
|HOME
|7:10 p.m.
|KSHB 41/NBC
|Week 2
|Sept. 15
|Cincinnati Bengals
|HOME
|3:25 p.m.
|CBS
|Week 3
|Sept. 22
|Atlanta Falcons
|AWAY
|7:20 p.m.
|KSHB 41/NBC
|Week 4
|Sept. 29
|Los Angeles Chargers
|HOME
|3:25 p.m.
|CBS
|Week 5
|Oct. 7 (Mon)
|New Orleans Saints
|HOME
|7:10 p.m.
|ESPN
|Week 6
|Oct. 13
|Bye week
|Week 7
|Oct. 20
|San Francisco 49ers
|AWAY
|3:25 p.m.
|FOX
|Week 8
|Oct. 27
|Las Vegas Raiders
|AWAY
|3:25 p.m.
|CBS
|Week 9
|Nov. 3
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|HOME
|7:15 p.m.
|ESPN
|Week 10
|Nov. 10
|Denver Broncos
|HOME
|12:00 p.m.
|CBS
|Week 11
|Nov. 17
|Buffalo Bills
|AWAY
|3:25 p.m.
|CBS
|Week 12
|Nov. 24
|Carolina Panthers
|AWAY
|12:00 p.m.
|CBS
|Week 13
|Nov. 29 (Fri)
|Las Vegas Raiders
|HOME
|2:00 p.m.
|Prime Video
|Week 14
|Dec. 8
|Los Angeles Chargers
|HOME
|7:20 p.m.
|KSHB 41/NBC
|Week 15
|Dec. 15
|Cleveland Browns
|AWAY
|Noon
|CBS
|Week 16
|Dec. 21 (Sat)
|Houston Texans
|HOME
|Noon
|KSHB 41/NBC
|Week 17
|Dec. 25 (Wed)
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|AWAY
|Noon
|NETFLIX
|Week 18
|Jan. 4 or 5
|Denver Broncos
|AWAY
|TBA
|TBA
HOME: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans
AWAY: Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers.
Chiefs in the preseason
The Chiefs are set to play three preseason games this year. You can catch all the action on KSHB 41:
Aug. 10: at Jacksonville Jaguars, 7:00 p.m
Aug. 17: Detroit Lions, 3:00 p.m.
Aug. 24: Chicago Bears, 7:20 p.m.
