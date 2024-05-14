Watch Now
Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Posted at 7:00 AM, May 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-14 08:45:32-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

On Monday, the league announced the Chiefs will open the season on Thursday, Sept. 5, hosting the Baltimore Ravens.

The Chiefs announced on X this morning that the cat's out of the bag and the Chiefs will face the Bengals Sept. 15, at 3:25 p.m.

The reigning Super Bowl Champion Chiefs will face two tough opponents at home, right off the bat.

The rest of the NFL schedule is set to be released Wednesday at 7 p.m.

