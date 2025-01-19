Self-deprecating Chiefs TE Travis Kelce reaches postseason milestones only matched by Jerry Rice

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Travis Kelce is arguably the greatest tight end in NFL history and he’ll have a bust in Canton whenever he decides to remove the pads for the final time.

The 35-year-old Kansas City Chiefs star has stacked up so many records in recent years, especially as it relates to his remarkable postseason exploits, that it can be hard to keep track.

But lost among the NFL record for playoff catches and the milestones for receiving yards and touchdowns, one of Kelce’s greatest super powers often goes overlooked — his self-deprecating sense of humor.

Amid a season in which rumors swirled that he was washed up or distracted or otherwise diminished as a player, Kelce had a season-long 49-yard catch and run in the second quarter, the longest of his storied postseason career.

When asked about it after the Chiefs’ 23-14 win Saturday in the AFC Divisional Round, he said: “Once I get the ball in my hands, I’m a different player than others. It just felt good to finally make a guy miss this year.”

He admitted that “Young Trav” may have scored on the play. He settled for setting up Kareem Hunt’s 1-yard touchdown instead against Houston to punch a seventh straight ticket to the conference title game.

“He’s inevitable, bro,” safety Justin Reid said. “Every week, people have questions about who he is or is he done or is he going to retire? Then, he comes out here and is Travis Kelce. Him and 15 are just so special with what they do.”

Fifteen, of course, is Patrick Mahomes — who connected with Kelce seven times for 117 yards, including a back-breaking, 11-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter that put the game out of reach.

“That’s why he’s the greatest tight end there’s been,” coach Andy Reid said. “... He can still play. He’s all right.”

In 22 career playoff games, Kelce now has 172 catches — an NFL record — for 2,020 yards and 20 touchdowns.

“Big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games,” Mahomes said. “That’s how simple it is. He’s one of those guys, he doesn’t let the moment be bigger than what it is. He just goes out there and executes at a high level just like he does in the regular season. He just does it at a higher intensity.”

Mahomes said the rest — Kansas City’s core players hadn’t suited up since a Christmas win in Pittsburgh 24 days ago — helped Kelce, who turned 35 in October, get reinvigorated for the postseason.

“Playoff Trav — he’s a leader and this is what he lives for is playing in these moments, having the chance to make big-time plays,” Mahomes said.

Only one other player, Jerry Rice, has ever topped 2,000 career receiving yards in the postseason. Rice is also the only other player in NFL history with at least 20 receiving touchdowns in the playoffs.

The former San Francisco 49ers star, who is widely regarded as the greatest wide receiver in NFL history, totaled 151 catches for 2,245 yards with 22 touchdowns in 29 career postseason games.

Kelce did pass Rice in one category against the Texans. His ninth career postseason 100-yard game broke a tie for the most in NFL history.

