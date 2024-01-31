Shatto Milk Company churns out red velvet milk honoring Chiefs success

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When the Kansas City Chiefs make it through the AFC Championship, the Shatto Milk Company makes a new flavor.

Barbara Shatto says they've been here before.

"We get a little practice because our Chiefs are so doggone good," she said.

Last year their "Eagle Tears" milk went viral after the Chiefs won Superbowl LVII.

Andy Anderson, a regular at the storefront at the Shatto Milk Company's location in Osborn, Missouri, says it always draws lines out the doors.

"What I really enjoy is when the Chiefs win the Superbowl, then they have special bottles here, then people are lined up all the way around," he said as he bought a couple bottles of red velvet milk.

Whatever flavor they come up with, it's always a huge hit.

Since Shatto says the Chiefs drink it too, it's maybe a reason the team's players can take those huge hits.

​"Andy Reid — we're told loves cookies and cream," she said. "We want to make their bones strong with all that Shatto milk."

The product gets glowing reviews, but what's really special about the company is how they've managed to catch lighting in a milk bottle.

"People are all excited; they're yelling, they're clapping, and they're just having a great time," Shatto said.

The company gets all that love, support, and excitement out of the football community in a way milk rarely does.

"Let them know that we're all behind them," Shatto said. "Even the dairy cow out there that moos for them."

