Shatto Milk celebrates Super Bowl win, NFL Draft with 2 limited-edition flavors: Eagle Tears, Golden Age

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shatto Milk is dairy proud of its hometown team.

To celebrate the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win and the NFL Draft coming to town, the company is releasing two limited-edition flavors.

Eagle Tears, a cheesecake milk, will be available at the company's farm store April 8 and area stores April 10.

“Bottling them was no easy feat. We had to conquer the West, defend our home turf (twice!) and travel all the way to the desert and back,” a description of the milk reads on Shatto’s website.

Golden Age, the second limited-edition milk, was created as an homage to “the greatest time of all time to be a football fan in this town,” per Shatto.

Available at the farm store as of April 22 and at area stores April 24, Golden Age is made to taste like apple pie.

Only 11,000 bottles have been made of each flavor.

KSHB 41 recently took a One Tank Trip to Shatto’s dairy farm, located at 6406 N. Highway 33, Osborn, Missouri, 64474.

