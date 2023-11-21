Shut down: L’Jarius Sneed, Chiefs’ defense stifles Eagles star A.J. Brown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A.J. Brown had one catch. He finished with eight yards.

The Philadelphia Eagles’ top receiver, Brown, entered the week as one of only two players to have already topped 1,000 yards on the season along with Miami's Tyreek Hill.

Jalen Hurts fired four passes his way, but he had far and away his least-productive game of the season — and there’s no mystery why.

“We’ve got LJ Sneed,” second-year cornerback Trent McDuffie said of veteran L’Jarius Sneed. “He followed him the whole game and, like you said, he got one catch. When you’ve got a DB like that who can go out and cover their best receivers, it makes it easy for the rest of us really.”

Sneed picked off one of Hurts’ four passes intended for Brown and was credited with two passes defended in Kansas City’s 21-17 loss Monday against Philadelphia.

He now has 10 career interceptions, including at least two in each of his four NFL seasons.

“He’s been doing it game in, game out,” defensive tackle Chris Jones said. “You look at the job he’s done on Justin Jefferson, Minnesota. Sneed’s been answering the call all year. We put him on the best receiver week in and week out, and he’s been holding his own.”

Some of the top receivers in the NFL this season have struggled mightily against Kansas City — with Sneed leading the charge.

Chicago’s D.J. Moore had three catches for 41 yards, Jefferson had three catches for 28 yards, and Keenan Allen of the Los Angeles Chargers had four catches for 55 yards, while Hill made eight catches for only 62 yards, none longer than 19 yards, for the Dolphins in a loss to the Chiefs in Germany.

So, Brown is just the latest elite receiver Sneed and Kansas City's secondary held in check.

Next week brings a new challenge as Kansas City looks to get back on track in Las Vegas, which features three-time All-Pro Davante Adams.

