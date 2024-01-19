Sibling wager on Chiefs, Bills gives money to good cause

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs play in New York against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in the Divisional round.

Some fans may be headed to the casinos to put money on their team to win, or making bets with friends on t-shirts and barbecue.

In a wager between two siblings — one cheering for the Chiefs and the other for the Bills — they're betting their rivalry will spark generosity.

"We’ve done that — the hats, the shirt, that kind of thing," Dr. Alison Banikowski said. "But we think this is a little bit better."

Alison and her brother Jeff have been making this bet for 20 years. The losing team donates to a charity for the winning team.

"I donate to 15 and the Mahomies, and Alison donates to the Patricia Allen Foundation , " Jeff said.

It's a sibling rivalry with a positive spin.

"Maybe we can’t give hundreds and hundreds of dollars, but maybe can we give back $15 or $10 just to make a difference," Alison said.

Giving back is a big part of Alison's life. She started Alison's Allies after her breast cancer diagnosis in 2010.

"I obviously had wonderful healthcare, and not everybody has that same opportunity," Alison said. "I think it’s not so much what you get out of life, but what you give."

More than anything, for siblings who live in different states, a deal like this keeps them in touch.

"We really connect on these bet; it keeps us together, and even though we’re over a thousand miles apart we still, we really stay connected," Jeff said.

So, unlike when you take a spin at the slot machine or try your luck at the poker table, there's more than one winner with this wager.

"This Sunday, I am hopeful that the Kansas City Chiefs win," Alison said. "But if we don’t, you know, that’s okay too, because at some point we’re doing something beyond just the game and just football."

