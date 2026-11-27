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Between a pair of three-and-out on the offense’s first two drives, wide receiver and new Chiefs punt returner Josh Downs failed to catch Tommy Doman’s punt near the 20-yard line.

He allowed it to roll inside the 5-yard line instead and pin the offense deep.

Officially, it went down as a 61-yard punt, but really it was the first of a litany of special-teams miscues that doomed Kansas City in a 13-10 loss Thursday at the Buffalo Bills.

OH YEAH TOMMY DOMAN



61-YARD PUNT TO BACK UP THE CHIEFS



JOSH DOWNS LET IT ROLL, OOF pic.twitter.com/Fx2ycv03W5 — ClutchWire (@ClutchWireHQ) November 27, 2026

“We’ve got to do better,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said when asked about his confidence in the special-teams coaching staff. “Overall, we’ve got to do better, but, the leadership, I feel comfortable with it.”

Dave Toub has served as Kansas City’s special teams coordinator since Reid’s arrival in 2013. The two also coached together at UTEP (1987-88) and Mizzou (1989-91) in the college ranks and with the Philadelphia Eagles (2001-03).

For fans, they felt as comfortable as a tight pair of pants on Thanksgiving.

Matt Araiza’s ensuing punt — after that second three-and-out — only went 36 yards, setting up Buffalo in Kansas City territory for its third drive.

It was a net exchange of 25 yards, which directly contributed to Buffalo’s only touchdown of the game.

The day would get worse, much worse, for Araiza, who averaged a season-worst 41.6 yards per punt in the loss.

He dropped a snap, which led to a 13-yard punt in the second quarter, and his final punt was tipped, leaving it low and short to allow for a 17-yard return that set up Buffalo’s game-winning field goal as time expired — a 57-yard bomb from Tyler Bass, who hit a 54-yard field goal earlier in the fourth quarter to tie the game.

“They rushed the punter and he hurried it — just kind of an OK punt,” Reid said of Araiza’s game-losing tipped punt.

Kansas City had no such heroics in the kicking game — or any aspect of special teams.

After the Bills’ only touchdown, a 5-yard run by James Cook in the second quarter, Chiefs backup running back Nate Carter muffed the ensuing kickoff.

Fellow backup running back Jadyn Ott compounded the miscue with a holding penalty, leaving the Chiefs to start deep in their own territory.

That was a theme of the day because of the poor special teams play.

The Chiefs’ average starting field position was their own 21-yard line, including seven of 10 drives that started at the 20 or worse.

They only started one drive past their own 36-yard line — none in Bills territory.

Meanwhile, Buffalo started four of their 10 drives in Kansas City territory, scoring 10 points from that superior field position alone.

The Bills’ average drive started at their own 41-yard line and they never started a drive in worse field position than their own 24.

Josh Allen never took a snap inside his own 20-yard line in the game, while Mahomes took 13 snaps — 26% of all the Chiefs’ snaps in the game — inside his own 20.

Harrison Butker salvaged a disastrous first half for Kansas City’s special teams with a 26-yard field goal with 2 seconds left, closing the deficit to 7-3 at halftime, while Jalen Royals set up the go-ahead touchdown to open the second half with a career-best 37-yard kickoff return to flip the field-position struggles.

But Royals was hurt later in the quarter and Butker pushed a possible go-ahead 46-yard field goal wide right with 5:56 remaining.

It was Butker’s second miss from 40 to 49 yards this season, which is tied for the most in his NFL career (2017, 2020, 2025). He’s 2 of 8 from 50-plus yards and has missed a league-worst eight field goals and nine kicks overall this season.

Reid wasn’t ready to make any proclamations about Butker’s future, but Mahomes expressed confidence in the Chiefs’ kicker.

“I try to have confidence in everybody in the team,” Mahomes said. “That’s part of playing this sport is believing in the guys around you. Obviously, Harrison hasn’t had the season that he’s wanted this year, but he’s been one of the best kickers in the game for a long time and I know he’s working at it. I can tell you that. He’s doing his best to be the best teammate that he can be and go out there and execute in those moments. Unfortunately, tonight it didn’t go his way. But I promise he’ll come back and work at it again and, hopefully, the next time he’ll be able to go out there and make it happen.”

Late in the fourth quarter, Downs fielded a punt inside the 5-yard line, which led to Kansas City starting a critical drive at the 9-yard line.

He let the next punt hit the ground again, pinning the Chiefs at their own 11 before Mahomes dropped a snap on first down that led to a short Araiza punt, which linebacker Joe Andreessen appeared to tip

Greg Dortch fielded the low, short line-drive kick off the bounce and returned it 17 yards to the Kansas City 39, setting up Bass’ game-winner, completing the disaster of a day for special teams.

For what it’s worth, the Chiefs had two timeouts and chose not to try and ice Bass on the decisive kick.

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