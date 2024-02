KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Super Bowl champion Chiefs arrived home Monday to Kansas City, Missouri, after the team's victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Just before 6 p.m., the team touched down at Kansas City International Airport.

Head coach Andy Reid could be seen hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy as he exited the plane.

KSHB 41 News staff Andy Reid arrives at KCI

Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl LVIII MVP Patrick Mahomes wasn't on board as he spent the day at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

