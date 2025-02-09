SUPER BOWL SUNDAY | Chiefs vs Eagles in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The NFL season has grown longer for all of its 32 teams the last several years.

But for no other team has the season stretched as long - and as often - than for the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Even though we won the Super Bowl last year, we felt like we didn’t play our best football, especially offensively, so it’s our goal is to be better,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes told reporters on July 17, 2024, after reporting to the team’s training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph.

Today, we get to see what improvements Mahomes and the Chiefs offense have in store as they chase history in New Orleans.

The Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will kick off around 5:30 p.m. in Super Bowl LIX at the Caesar’s Superdome. The game is on FOX.

It’s a pretty cool time to be Kansas City.