Super conflict: Iowa State fans balance Chiefs Kingdom with 49ers’ QB Brock Purdy

LAS VEGAS — Red and gold are colors shared by the Kansas City Chiefs and Iowa State University Cyclones fans.

During normal times, these two might overlap, but these are not normal times.

KSHB 41 anchor Caitlin Knute caught up with Iowa State fans who are in Las Vegas to cheer for the San Francisco 49ers and starting quarterback — and former Cyclone — Brock Purdy.

“My alliances are going to Brock Purdy,” Iowa State fan Rocky Schroeder said Wednesday in Las Vegas. “I think the story of going from Mr. Irrelevant to maybe a Super Bowl-wining quarterback is the stuff they make movies out of, so I would love to see it happen.”

It would appear another Iowa State fan, Angie Steffensmeier, will be cheering for lots of offense when the two teams play Sunday in Super Bowl LVIII.

“I’m going to be rooting for Brock as an individual, but the Chiefs overall as a team,” Steffensmeier said.

Dan Woike lives in Kansas City, but his ties to Iowa State trump the Chiefs Kingdom.

“I’m only going to go one way — I’m going Iowa State and Brock Purdy all the way, even though we live here in Kansas City,” Woike said.

The decision isn’t quite as tough for Riley Scroggie.

“We love Brock and we wish him all the good health in this game, but when it comes down to it, it’s Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce versus the Niners, so we’re all Chiefs here,” Scroggie said.

—