Tech N9ne teases new music if Chiefs make history Sunday

NEW ORLEANS — Big names in the NFL and beyond have made their way to New Orleans, and some of them call Kansas City home.

KSHB 41's Abby Dodge ran into Kansas City royalty: Tech N9ne.

"We're going to make history with a three-peat, so I didn't want to miss it," he said.

Tech N9ne said he left the airport and headed straight for opening night.

No sleep, just anticipation of a celebration.

He's never been inside the Caesars Superdome, but he had some compliments to dish out.

"The acoustics in here are really good man, I heard all my lyrics," he said. "I heard everything. It's a really nice stadium."

However, Tech N9ne said nothing compares to his home turf at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

During Super Bowl week, Tech N9ne said he'll have a few musical appearances around town. Of course, "Red Kingdom" is on the setlist.

So, with the Chiefs on the verge of making history, Dodge had to ask if he'd been in the studio.

"Is there a potential for some inspiration for a new Chiefs-centric song?" she asked.

"Yeah, it would have to be called '3-peat,'" he said. "I've already been listening to beats, like I know it's coming. I have to hurry up. The turnaround time has to be quick."

Tech N9ne still has a few days, but his deadline (Super Bowl Sunday) is set for Feb. 9.

