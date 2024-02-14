Tent City Super Bowl Edition: Fans to spend night near route of Chiefs Champions Victory Parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thirteen hours before the Chiefs Champions Victory Parade, some fans are already arriving near the route where the festivities will take place.

KSHB 41's Grant Stephens spotted fans setting up tents near Union Station, which is where a rally will take place after the parade.

Some fans said they drove to Kansas City from Arkansas and made the decision to stay the night around noon.

"I was thinking this was a once in a lifetime opportunity," a fan said. "I've never been to a parade, and I really just wanted to be here."

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. and will last about 90 minutes.

Following the parade, Chiefs players and top brass from the organization will speak to fans.

Below is a map of the route:

KSHB 41 News staff Parade route

