The road to New Orleans started in Whitehouse, Texas for Patrick Mahomes

WHITEHOUSE, Tx. — Our road to New Orleans took us through Whitehouse, Texas where Patrick Mahomes grew up! I got a chance to sit down with two of his former coaches and talk about that ‘it factor’ they could already see in the athlete who has become a household name well beyond his hometown and Chiefs Kingdom.

Brent Kelley says Mahomes was a senior when Kelley came to Whitehouse High School and coached basketball. Before that, he coached at a different school and coached against Mahomes. That, he laughed, wasn’t as fun.

Jake Weller | KSHB Brent Kelley - Patrick Mahomes high school coach

“Our biggest thing is we’d try to go right at him, you know, to make him play defense because he was so good on offense. That was kind of our game plan to attack him.”

Kelley showed us the team-signed game ball from Mahomes’ Senior Night that includes Mahomes’ signature and he even still has his basketball jersey.

At Higgins Elementary School, we found lots of tiny Chiefs and Mahomes fans where their spirit week kicked off with Mahomes Monday. Mahomes was a student at the school. Principal Crystal Porche said about 90% of their students will dress in Chiefs gear for days like this. Staff even volunteers to decorate the school.

Just driving around, we found lots of signs and windows wishing Mahomes and the Chiefs luck! We’ll have more stories from Whitehouse, Texas all week on KSHB 41!

