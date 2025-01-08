Touchdown toast | Kansas City Chiefs fans can grab playoff snack

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When the Kansas City Chiefs return to action later this month hosting an AFC Divisional Round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, fans will have a new culinary treat to try.

Earlier this week, Aramark Sports + Entertainment revealed the newest playoff offering: Touchdown Toast.

The item features a loaf of bread soaked in eggs, custard, milk and heavy cream in a large stack topped with berry sauce, strawberries, vanilla ice cream and a whipped topping with powdered sugar.

Courtesy Aramark Sports + Entertainmnt Touchdown toast

A release from Aramark described the treat as being "as big, bold, and showstopping as the Chiefs themselves."

Touchdown Toast will be available for $25 in Section 111.

The Chiefs are set to host the Divisional Round game on either Saturday, Jan. 18 or Sunday, Jan. 19. Their opponent will be decided by the outcome of this coming weekend’s Wild Card round.

The Chiefs could find themselves squaring up against one of four teams: Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers or Denver Broncos.

—