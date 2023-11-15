Travis Kelce had 'little bit of a clue' ahead of Taylor Swift's 'Karma' lyric change

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Taylor Swift broke the internet over the weekend when she let Argentina know "karma is the guy on the Chiefs" during "The Eras Tour" in Buenos Aires.

That guy on the Chiefs, Travis Kelce, was in the audience with Taylor's dad, Scott Swift, to hear the shout-out.

On Wednesday's episode of the Kelce brothers' "New Heights" podcast, Travis and Jason discussed the tight end's first trip south of the equator to watch Taylor perform.

"The show was even more electric knowing that I had a little bit more to enjoy," Travis said. "Taylor absolutely ripped it, she killed it, and it looked like she was having some fun up there."

Taylor may have surprised fans with the lyrical change she made to her song "Karma," but Travis admitted that for him, it wasn't a complete surprise.

"I might of had a little bit of a clue," Travis said. "Definitely when I heard it come out of the mouth, it still shocked me. I was like ... she really just said that."

Fans captured video of Travis and Scott's reaction, which quickly spread across social media.

Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me - The Eras Tour pic.twitter.com/TbyI4urTIc — Mídias TSBR (@midiaTSBR) November 12, 2023

Jason was sure to point out Travis didn't return Scott's high-five.

"You were so shocked you left Scott hanging," Jason said. "Scott's over here looking for a high-five."

Travis owned up to the missed opportunity.

"Mr. Swift, I apologize, big guy. I never miss a high-five, too — big high-five guy. It's the most electric thing you can do at an event," Travis said on the podcast.

Fans also noticed Scott was wearing a Chiefs lanyard during the show, despite being a long-time Philadelphia Eagles fan.

"Got him over here to the good side, baby," Travis said.

Eagles center Jason begged to differ.

"You're going to let this man's devilishly good looks and relationship with your daughter sway you from a lifetime of fandom, Scott? This is ridiculous," he joked.

Travis admitted he may have persuaded Scott to wear the lanyard when he met him at dinner the night before after Taylor's Friday performance in Buenos Aires was postponed.

Kelce shared that they had a private dinner of empanadas and steak in the hotel and kept to themselves to be respectful of fans who were hoping to watch "The Eras Tour."

He said Taylor didn't know the second of her three Buenos Aires shows would be postponed due to weather until hours before the performance.

"She wasn't too happy about it," he said. "She kind of prides herself on performing through weather or rain or things like that, but when it's unsafe to her and everybody in the stadium, you've got to do what you've got to do."

Despite the delays, Taylor delivered three, in Travis' words, "unbelievable" performances to fans packing Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires.

"It was an electric crowd, too, and for everybody who went to one of those shows, Taylor is on record saying it's one of her favorite places to play," Travis said. "So hats off to you for showing the love. It was fun."

Taylor will continue to bring "The Eras Tour" to cities around the world through December 2024.

Jason and Travis will go head-to-head in a Super Bowl LVII rematch on Monday, Nov. 20, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

—