Travis Kelce's clothing brand debuts AFC champion shirt, proceeds to his charity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Travis Kelce's clothing brand, Tru Kolors, debuted a new conference champion shirt after Sunday's victory.

A portion of the proceeds will go to his charity, 87 & Running Foundation.

The back of the shirt says, "Fight for your right to party," a nod to a Beastie Boys' hit, which Kelce has made several references to over the years.

The latest came Sunday during the Lamar Hunt Trophy presentation after the team's victory over the Baltimore Ravens secured a spot in the 2024 Super Bowl.

Kelce's foundation works to "empower disadvantaged youth to achieve success by providing resources and support to their communities," according to its website.

