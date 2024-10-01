'Uncertainty' remains over extent of Chiefs WR Rashee Rice's injury, report says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It could be until next week until the Kansas City Chiefs have an idea of the extent of wide receiver Rashee Rice's knee injury, according to a report.

Citing sources, ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported "uncertainty" remains on how badly Rice injured his knee.

After further testing on Rashee Rice’s knee today, there remains uncertainty over the extent of his injury, per sources. After consulting with team doctors and receiving second opinions, more tests are required to determine the full extent of Rice’s injury and his recovery… pic.twitter.com/vfOHw0OMb5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 1, 2024

Rice suffered the injury to his right knee in the second quarter of the team's win against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The injury came after a collision with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

After being checked by trainers, Rice was taken to a cart, laid on his back and was driven to the locker room with his hands on his head.

"After consulting with team doctors and receiving second opinions, more tests are required to determine the full extent of Rice’s injury and his recovery timeline," Schefter said in the social media post. "No answers are expected until next week."

Rice set a franchise record with an AFC-best 24 catches in Kansas City’s first three games.

His 288 yards ranked fourth in the NFL, including a league-best 186 yards after the catch. Rice’s 15 first downs also ranked fourth in the NFL.

