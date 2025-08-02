VIDEO | Chiefs' Toub, Rice, Thornton and Gillotte talk during Day 10 of training camp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are back at Missouri Western State University for Day 10 of training camp in St. Joseph, and members of the team spoke to the media after practice Saturday.

Assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Dave Toub said the special teams unit is making sure it's covering every situation before the team's first preseason game on Aug. 9.

Watch Toub speak to reporters in the video player below.

Chiefs' Dave Toub: 'We want to make sure we cover every situation'

Wide receiver Rashee Rice said he is not currently focused on the possibility of a suspension after reaching a plea deal on criminal charges from a crash in Dallas back in 2024.

Watch Rice's full comments in the video player below.

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice: 'All I can do is focus on what I can control right now'

Fellow wide receiver Tyquan Thornton is impressed with the speed that the team's wide receivers have.

Watch Thornton's talk at the podium in the video player below.

Chiefs' Tyquan Thornton says KC's wide receivers have a lot of speed

Rookie defensive end Ashton Gillotte was shocked at the heat that St. Joseph brings during practice.

Watch Gillotte speak with the media in the video player below.

Chiefs DE Ashton Gillotte: 'I didn't think St. Joe was really going to get this hot'

