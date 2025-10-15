VIDEO | Chiefs WR Rashee Rice back at practice upon return from 6-game suspension

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has returned to the practice field after serving a six-game suspension for his role in a high-speed injury crash on a Dallas highway back in March of 2024.

KSHB 41's McKenzie Nelson took a video of Rice getting reps in for the first time in the regular season. Watch below.

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice returns to practice field

Rice has not played since Week 4 of the 2024 regular season against the Los Angeles Chargers, when he suffered a season-ending knee injury.

The wide receiver trio of Rice, Xavier Worthy and Hollywood Brown is expected to all play together for the first time against the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday.

Worthy explained the "everybody's gotta eat" motto, which came from Rice, during Wednesday's media availability.

"Nobody's selfish," Worthy said. "It's a selfless team. Everybody is willing to do the dirty work."

Worthy called Rice "another explosive guy in the offense," which struggled out of the gate, but has averaged close to 32 points since Worthy returned in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Watch Worthy's full comments in the video player below.

Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy says 'everybody's gotta eat' means 'nobody's selfish'

While speaking with reporters Wednesday afternoon, quarterback Patrick Mahomes kept it candid about the impact Rice will have on the Chiefs' offense.

“It’s gonna force defenses to choose," Mahomes said. "Are you gonna sit back and let us throw stuff underneath, or are you gonna come up and have to deal with all that speed running down the field?”

Hear what more Mahomes had to say about Rice's return and the Chiefs' upcoming matchup against the Raiders in the video player below.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes says the team is ready for the Raiders

The Chiefs host the Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 19. Kickoff is set for noon.

—