Chiefs WR Rashee Rice reportedly done for season with knee injury

Ashley Landis/AP
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is taken off the field on a cart after being injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s finally some clarity surrounding Rashee Rice’s knee injury — and it’s equal parts heartbreaking and encouraging.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Monday evening that Rice needs the lateral collateral ligament, or LCL, in his right knee repaired.

That injury requires a less-significant recovery time (three months) compared to an anterior cruciate ligament, or ACL, repair (nine to 12 months).

That’s the encouraging part, but it also means Rice’s season is finished.

Rice is expected to have surgery Tuesday, Rapoport reported. He met with knee specialist Dr. Dan Cooper, who also serves as the Cowboys’ team doctor, in Dallas.

Rice was injured during the first quarter of a Sept. 29 win at the Los Angeles Chargers.

He chased down Chargers cornerback Kristian Fulton after an interception, forcing a fumble from behind, but Patrick Mahomes clattered into Rice’s knee as he attempted to tackle Fulton.

Rice, in his second season with the Chiefs, led Kansas City receivers in receptions (24), receiving yards (288) and receiving touchdowns (two).

As a rookie last season, he emerged as the team’s top receiver, finishing with 79 catches for 938 yards with seven touchdowns.

Rice, a second-round pick from SMU in 2023, was placed in injured reserve Thursday.

While the injury news is encouraging for next season, he may face a lengthy suspension next season after being involved in a multi-vehicle, high-speed, hit-and-run, injury crash in March 2024 in Dallas.

