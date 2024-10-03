Chiefs place WR Rashee Rice on injured reserve as team awaits further tests

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs placed wide receiver Rashee Rice on injured reserve Thursday as they await the results of more tests on his injured right knee.

"For his sake, we're really hoping that things work out for the best," Reid told reporters during Thursday's media availability.

We have placed WR Rashee Rice on Reserve/Injured. pic.twitter.com/viUE50DLbV — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 3, 2024

Rice did not practice Thursday but was spotted in the team's locker room.

#Chiefs: Spotted Rashee Rice in the locker room but not out on the practice field pic.twitter.com/1Itd1f13x4 — McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) October 3, 2024

As the Chiefs are scheduled to play the New Orleans Saints on Monday night, Reid talked about how they have prepared without Rice.

"Unfortunately, in this league, injuries happen and life goes on," said Reid. "We've always expected the next guys to step up and roll. It's no different now."

The second-year receiver out of SMU leads the Chiefs in targets (29), receptions (24), and receiving yards (288), building off a nearly 1,000-yard season in 2023.

Rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy is expected to get even more opportunities in Rice's absence. Worthy had three receptions for 73 yards and one touchdown in a 17-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday.

While Rice is recovering from his injury, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been designated for return, opening a 21-day practice window for him.

"We'll practice him today with the scout team," said Reid. "Give him some reps there and let him just kind of get back in the swing of things."

Reid also told reporters that Edwards-Helaire is in "good shape." It is unknown if he will play on Monday night.

Edwards-Helaire was reportedly placed on the reserve non-football illness list at the beginning of September.

