Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy grows in offense, gains Mahomes’ trust with big day in LA

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Trust is challenging thing to build. There's never been a doubt that Xavier Worthy has tantalizing speed, evidenced by an NFL Combine record 4.21-second 40-yard dash.

It showed up on a jet sweep in a Week 1 win against Baltimore, but during the next two games served as little more than window dressing, a distraction for opposing defenses and decoy to create space downfield.

But the second quarter of Sunday's comeback win at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, showcased Worthy’s speed in all its majesty on the receiving end of a 54-yard Patrick Mahomes touchdown bomb.

Worthy, a rookie first-round pick from Texas last spring, said he and Mahomes talked about the eventual touchdown play on the sideline in the first quarter.

“I told him, ‘If we get this play call, I’m going to stutter it a little bit at the top of the route’ and it worked,” Worthy said.

It worked like a charm.

“I told him if the safety comes down, I’m throwing it pretty much as far as I can and letting him go catch it and that’s what he did,” Mahomes said.

It was the longest completed pass by air yards in Mahomes’ illustrious career and the first touchdown of more than 50 yards since dropping off a 56-yard TD to Jerick McKinnon in December 2021 in Denver.

Mahomes said he expects to see several missed opportunities for more big plays to Worthy when he watches the game film, but he promised more such moments are coming.

“As I build comfortability with him, I’ll keep taking those chances and, when he makes plays like he did today, that’ll give me that ability to kind of shoot him and give him the opportunity to go out there and make plays,” Mahomes said.

But the speed was always there and was always going to impact NFL games.

It’s a catch and run that Worthy made on the game's final drive that demonstrates a growing rapport with Mahomes and may prove more important this season, especially with Rashee Rice expected to be sidelined with a knee injury.

Kansas City faced third-and-6 from its own 8-yard line and needed a first down to ice the game.

The offense came up short in a similar circumstance last week in Atlanta, giving Kirk Cousins and the Falcons a final chance to steal a win.

Mahomes wanted to avoid putting the defense on the field again and checked to a play that had Worthy on a crossing route, which popped open as the rookie came over the middle before turning upfield for a 15-yard gain.

“It was great to get Worthy going,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “You get an idea about his talent, speed and ability against man coverage.”

Worthy finished with three catches for 73 yards, both career-high marks.

“I’m just going to keep growing,” Worthy said. “I’m a rookie, learning my role, learning how I fit into the scheme, so I’m just going to keep growing in this offense. ... Each and every week, I’m getting a bigger role and more stuff to do on my plate.”

