VIDEO | Drone captures Chiefs-themed message on Las Vegas Sphere

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Sphere is quickly becoming one of the main showstoppers on the Las Vegas Strip.

As the worlds of sports and culture descend on the city for Super Bowl LVIII, the Sphere is capturing the energy from the fan bases of the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

RELATED | Giant Chiefs helmet displayed on Sphere in Las Vegas during Super Bowl LVIII

Sphere Entertainment, which owns and operates the structure, posted drone video overnight capturing different scenes representing the Super Bowl, Chiefs and 49ers.

—