VIDEO | Nick Jacobs’ notes from Day 2 of Chiefs rookie minicamp

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Chiefs were back on the field Thursday. The second day for players coming off a month-long break can include some soreness and lead to sluggish practices.

There was minimal sign of those issues during day 2. The players acclimated quickly to their return to the field and the tempo at which they would practice. Most skill positions are only three to five players deep and the players here for these days are seeing double if not triple the amount of reps.

The first key portion was during seven-on-seven. Quarterback Carson Wentz had a good ball to rookie wide receiver Phillip Brooks on a comeback.

RELATED |Nick Jacobs offers news and notes from day 1 of Chiefs camp on Wednesday, July 19

Rookie cornerback Kamal Hadden had really good coverage staying in the hip pocket of Brooks on a corner route and keeping him from being able to track the ball effectively.

Wentz had one of his best throws over the past two days off a play-action pass. He had good zip on the ball and threaded it into the open window before the double coverage closed on the ball. Jaaron Hayek came down with a good looking catch.

Rookie tight end Jared Wiley looks like a veteran out on the field when running crossing routes. That may not seem like a big deal but with the work he will likely see this season it is a welcomed sight.

Chiefs' rookie TE Jared Wiley ready to contribute

During the redzone portion of seven-on-seven, Patrick Mahomes had a gorgeous sidearm toss with perfect loft to a wide open Xavier Worthy for a touchdown. Worthy also caught another touchdown from Wentz.

Wentz also found rookie running back Emani Bailey in the flats for a quick touchdown.

Side Notes

Undrafted rookie Fabien Lovett has a powerful club moves. His one two combo on pass rushing moves is very quick and comes with a good first step to set it up.

Recently signed rookie wide receiver Kyle Sheets is built like a tight end on the field. He saw some work over the middle today and in the redzone.

Looking ahead

The Chiefs rookies will be back on the field Friday morning for their final practice before the veterans arrive in the afternoon. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid typically gives the veteran quarterbacks and select veterans the day off. The Friday practice is closed to the public.

The entire team will be out on the practice field Sunday morning at 9:15 a.m. for the first full team practice of the training camp season.

‘I’m nonstop learning this playbook’: Chiefs rookie RB Rees-Zammit talks training camp

On social media

Following practice, the Chiefs made three players available: rookie offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad, tight end Wiley and rookie running back and former rugby player Louis Rees-Zammit.

During his time with reporters, Nourzad spoke about how we'll do anything he needs to help the team as well as his Lego collection

—

