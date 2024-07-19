VIDEO | Nick Jacobs’ notes from Day 3 of Chiefs rookie minicamp

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Chiefs finished their final rookie practice of training camp Friday before the arrival of the veterans on Friday night.

The rookies were given four days to learn their away around the campus of Missouri Western University and get an early glimpse of the practice structure ahead of veteran and fan arrival.

Most veterans were given the day off; Patrick Mahomes, Carson Wentz, Nazeeh Johnson, Derrick Nnadi, Charles Omenihu and Leo Chenal were not seen on practice field or sideline today. More than 30 of their teammates did participate Friday.

Quarterbacks Chris Oladokun and Ian Book were given all of the reps on Friday morning.

Chiefs QB Chris Oladokun talks third training camp

During the first rotation of seven-on-seven drills, Oladokun’s pass was intercepted by rookie linebacker Swayze Bozeman over the middle off a deflection.

Book tossed a deep ball to rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy on a deep corner in double coverage that was deflected by safety Trey Dean and picked off by rookie cornerback Chris-Roland Wallace. The rookie out of USC wanted to complete the drill by returning it for a pick six an additional 50 plus yards.

During the second rotation of seven-on-seven, the team went into their redone drill. Oladokun showed good anticipation as he waited for the perfect timing on the opening of the window. He had to place the ball a little higher to avoid a deflection underneath before rookie safety Jared Hicks closed quickly to force the incompletion.

On another throw by Oladokun, rookie linebacker Curtis Jacobs showed great anticipation reading the route combination and breaking up the would be touchdown throw intended for rookie tight end Baylor Cupp.

Book had a low pass that was still caught by rookie wide receiver Phillip Brooks for a diving grab off the slant.

Rookie running back Emani Bailey showed off a great juke move on a flats pass near the end zone. He let rookie cornerback D.J. Miller accelerate by him for the walk in touchdown.

Book ended the redzone drill with a pass in the back corner of the end zone for Cupp. It was deflected by Dean before ending up in the hands of Miller.

LINK | Nick Jacobs' training camp notes from Day 1 (July 17)

LINK | Nick Jacobs' training camp notes from Day 2 (July 18)

Side Notes

I spent most of the individual drills watching rookie linebackers Curtis Jacobs, Luquay Washington and Swayze Bozeman.

All three provide serious promise in their ability to drop back in zone coverage, open their hips and accelerate quickly to the target. They also showed good reaction time on their ability to read, react and hit the correct aiming point on tackling the donut pads, simulating the ball carrier.

Bozeman appeared to be the most fluid of the three in his drops and change of direction. All three rookies showed promising potential for the practice squad. The padded practices will showcase their ability on special teams to make the final 53-man roster.

Looking ahead

The Chiefs will not have a practice on Saturday. The team will collectively begin their first official public practice at 9:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 21.