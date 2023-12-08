'Voice of the Chiefs' Mitch Holthus plans to be back on air after missing game due to COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mitch Holthus, the "Voice of the Chiefs," will return on the air when the Kansas City Chiefs play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Holthus ended a 503-game streak of calling an NFL game last Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19.

In announcing he'd missing the game, Holthus also said it was the first time in 43 seasons including college games.

"I appreciate EVERYONE who spent most of the day Friday trying to figure out how I could broadcast this game 2020 studio style & if it was home game could maybe have had isolated booth," Holthus said in part in a statement. "But no way to pull it off on road-and would NEVER put ANYONE in that travel party in jeopardy."

With his return Sunday against the Bills, Holthus said he was looking forward to starting a new streak.

