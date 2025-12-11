'We are in unprecedented territory': Chiefs' Mahomes talks must-win game Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Much has changed since the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs met for their season-opener in Brazil.

The Chargers have parlayed their 27-21 victory in São Paulo back in September into a sporty 9-4 mark, including last week's triumph over the Super Bowl champion Eagles, and they are closing in on a second consecutive playoff appearance.

The Chiefs have continued to stumble all season, and at 6-7, are facing the possibility of postseason elimination on Sunday.

Patrick Mahomes on Chiefs playoff chances: 'I don't know the percentages, but I know they're not high'

“We are in unprecedented territory, a place we haven't been since I've been here,” said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, whose team already has watched its streak of nine consecutive AFC West titles come to an end with four games still to go.

The Chiefs have made 10 straight playoff appearances, the last seven conference title games and three consecutive Super Bowls.

They're more accustomed to playing for the No. 1 seed this time of year than any seed at all.

"All these guys that have won championships, it hasn't always been pretty, but it will really test what kind of character we have,” Mahomes said. “I don't know what the percentages are — I know they're not high — but it would be special to get into the playoffs.”

The Chiefs' playoff chances, depending on the metrics, are hovering around 10%. And with a loss to the Chargers, and the wrong set of results in three other games, Kansas City would be eliminated from the playoffs entirely by Monday.

Chiefs Andy Reid: 'We have to win games'

“Everybody knows,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. "They know where we stand right now, they know what’s taken place (and are) very aware. But they also like to work, so we’ll get back to it.”

The chances of the Chargers making the playoffs, meanwhile, are around 80%, according to most metrics. They shoot closer to 95% should they beat the Chiefs on Sunday, something they haven't done in Arrowhead Stadium since Sept. 26, 2021.

That also would give the Chargers consecutive 10-win seasons for the first time since 2006-07, and get them closer to qualifying for the playoffs in back-to-back years for the first time since 2006-09, when Norv Turner was on the sideline.

Speaking of QBs

Mahomes is coming off one of the worst games of his NFL career, when he threw for just 160 yards with no touchdowns and three picks in a 20-10 loss to Houston. His passer rating of 19.9 was the lowest for a Chiefs quarterback with at least 20 attempts since Matt Cassel had a 19.1 rating in the 2010 season finale against the Raiders.

Dropping the ball

The Chiefs have struggled for much of the season with dropped passes, and they had several of them at inopportune times in last week's loss to the Texans. Wide receiver Rashee Rice and tight end Travis Kelce, two of their most important offensive players, both had a drop late in the game, when Kansas City still had time to mount a comeback.

“I got trust in the guys,” Reid said. "They’ll work through it, that’s what you do. They’re good players and we’re always looking at it from a coach’s standpoint to put them in better positions. We’re never going to stop doing that, either.”

Help up front

The Chiefs expect to have right guard Trey Smith back from an ankle injury, fortifying an offensive line that has been devastated by injuries. They lost backup left tackle Wanya Morris to a knee injury last week — starter Josh Simmons is already on injured reserve — while right tackle Jawaan Taylor is dealing with a triceps injury, forcing Jaylon Moore and Esa Pole into the lineup.

Painful memories

Wide receiver Xavier Worthy lasted but a couple of plays against the Chargers in September before a collision with Kelce left him with a dislocated shoulder. He did not play again for more than three weeks, leaving him with the feeling of unfinished business.

“Having a great game is cool, but we have bigger things ahead of us,” Worthy said of the rematch Sunday. “We need to win out.”

Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy talks to reporters

