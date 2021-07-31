Former Chief clarifies tweet comparing NFL’s COVID-19 protocols to racial segregation

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The loudest story out of Saturday’s Kansas City Chiefs training camp comes from a former player.

Recently retired fullback Anthony Sherman aired out the league’s COVID-19 protocols in a series of tweets, even comparing the policies to racial segregation.

“Funny, I thought we all agreed on the evils of segregation back in the 60s,” Sherman wrote. “Here we are again- only this time it’s based on personal health choices instead of skin color."

“The league clearly values being woke, not awake,” he added in another tweet. “What a shame. And what a sham.”

Sherman later clarified his tweets saying "I NEVER said that segregating players based on vaccination status was AS BAD as racism and the segregation of the 60s."

It is clear my words have been twisted and spun to mean something I did not say nor intend.

Head coach Andy Reid says the team is currently at a 90% vaccination rate. The NFL is reportedly requiring unvaccinated players to wear colored wristbands throughout camp, in addition to adhering to a different set of protocols than vaccinated players.

Throughout his 11 year career, Sherman spent time with the Cardinals and Chiefs. He registered one touchdown on one target in 2020.