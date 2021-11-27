Watch
Former Chiefs DT Curley Culp dies, family announces

Culp inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2013
Tony Dejak/AP
Former NFL football player Curley Culp speaks during the induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday, Aug. 3, 2013, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Curley Culp
Posted at 11:07 AM, Nov 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-27 12:09:26-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Curley Culp died on Saturday morning according to his family.

Culp's family made the announcement in a tweet.

Culp had recently announced that he had stage 4 pancreatic cancer on Nov. 16.

He played for the Chiefs for seven years from 1968 to 1974.

In 2013, Culp was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and was apart of the Chiefs' Superbowl IV championship team.

