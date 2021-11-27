Former Chiefs DT Curley Culp dies, family announces

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Curley Culp died on Saturday morning according to his family.

Culp's family made the announcement in a tweet.

On behalf of our family and with a broken heart, I announce the passing of my husband, Curley Culp early this morning. We respectfully ask for privacy at this time.

Collette Bloom Culp

— Curley Culp (@CurleyCulp) November 27, 2021

Culp had recently announced that he had stage 4 pancreatic cancer on Nov. 16.

He played for the Chiefs for seven years from 1968 to 1974.

In 2013, Culp was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and was apart of the Chiefs' Superbowl IV championship team.