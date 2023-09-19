Former Chiefs star RB Jamaal Charles among Hall of Fame’s Modern-Era Nominees

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles is among 173 players who will be considered for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Charles was a four-time Pro Bowler and topped 1,000 yards five times in a nine-year career with the Chiefs from 2008-16. He tied for the NFL lead with 12 rushing touchdowns in 2013.

With Kansas City, Charles rushed for a franchise-record 7,260 yards and 43 touchdowns, adding 285 receptions for 2,457 yards and another 20 touchdowns.

Charles ranks second in NFL history with a 5.4-yard average per carry, trailing only former Cleveland star and Hall of Fame fullback Marion Motley (5.7 yards per carry).

After injuries derailed his career, Charles spent 2017 with Denver and played two games for Jacksonville in 2018 before retiring.

The list of Modern-Era Nominees for the 2024 Hall of Fame will be trimmed to 25 in November.

Former Kansas State star Jordy Nelson was also among the nine players in their first year of eligibility to make the cut for consideration.

Other former Chiefs among those in consideration: QB Rich Gannon, RB Priest Holmes, Thomas Jones, FB Tony Richardson, WR Dante Hall, G Brian Waters, DE Jared Allen, DE Neil Smith, LB Donnie Edwards, LB Mike Vrabel.

Former Mizzou star Justin Smith, a star defensive end with Cincinnati and San Francisco, also made the list along with former Kansas defensive tackle Dan Stubblefield.

A maximum of five players will be selected in the 2024 list from the Modern-Era Nominees.

