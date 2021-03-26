Menu

Former Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins signing with Ravens, per reports

Seth Wenig/AP
Kansas City Chiefs' Sammy Watkins (14) runs in front of San Francisco 49ers' Richard Sherman (25) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Posted at 6:07 PM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 19:07:34-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sammy Watkins is signing with the Baltimore Ravens, according to multiple reports.

He is expected to sign a one-year deal worth $6 million, including $5 million guaranteed, according to Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network.

Watkins spent the last three seasons with the Chiefs, appearing in 34 games with 129 receptions for 1,613 yards and eight touchdowns.

He missed time with injuries during all three seasons, including six games in both 2018 and 2020.

Watkins will be best remembered in Kansas City for his playoff performances in 2018 and 2019, when he caught 24 passes for 464 yards in five postseason games.

He missed the first two 2020 postseason games before finishing a Super Bowl LV loss to Tampa Bay with one catch for 13 yards.

