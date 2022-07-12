KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs head coach Dick Vermeil shared his fond memories of Kansas City as he prepares to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August.

"I went out and met people, and made some good friends, and drank some good wine," Vermeil said on Tuesday. " [I] went to some good restaurants, so it enhanced me as a person. I don't know if it made me a better coach, but I was more comfortable within my own shoes"

Vermeil lead the Chiefs from 2001 until 2005, when he announced his retirement after 15 seasons as a head coach in the NFL.

During his 19 years of coaching, his teams compiled a cumulative win-loss record of 157-126-2.

Before Kansas City, the legendary coach led the Philadelphia Eagles and St. Louis Rams, helping both teams reach a Super Bowl. St. Louis won in 1999.

Vermeil, despite announcing his retirement after the Super Bowl with the Rams, signed with the Chiefs on Jan. 12, 2001.

"I took my third year St. Louis Ram program, I brought it to Kansas City," he said. "I did not use my first two year program that I used at the Rams or the Eagles."

During his tenure in Kansas City, Vermeil did not bring the Chiefs all the way to the big game, but helped his club finish first in the AFC West at the end of the 2003 regular season.

After five seasons in KC, Vermeil finished with a 44-36-0 record during his tenure.

