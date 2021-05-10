Former Kansas City Chiefs LT Eric Fisher signs with Indianapolis Colts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher has signed a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the deal is worth $9.4 million.

Pro Bowl LT Eric Fisher is signing a one-year, $9.4 million deal with the Indianapolis Colts, per source. The former No. 1 overall pick now will be Carson Wentz’s blindside protector. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 10, 2021

Fisher was drafted by the Chiefs first overall in the 2013 NFL Draft and was with the team for eight seasons.

Last season, Fisher tore his Achilles tendon during the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills, causing him to miss out on Super Bowl LV.

The Chiefs released him in March.

Fisher’s new assignment will be to protect quarterback Carson Wentz’s blindside.

The Colts went 11-5 last season, losing to Buffalo in the Wild Card round 27-24.

