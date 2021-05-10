Watch
Former Kansas City Chiefs LT Eric Fisher signs with Indianapolis Colts

Tyler Kaufman/AP
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher is shown after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, in this Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, file photo. Whether it was Kansas City getting rid of banged-up and expensive starting offensive tackles Mitchell Schwartz and Eric Fisher, or the Raiders cutting ties with Lamarcus Joyner and Tyrell Williams, veterans around the league have been sent to the chopping block. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)
Posted at 11:13 AM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 12:13:55-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher has signed a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the deal is worth $9.4 million.

Fisher was drafted by the Chiefs first overall in the 2013 NFL Draft and was with the team for eight seasons.

Last season, Fisher tore his Achilles tendon during the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills, causing him to miss out on Super Bowl LV.

The Chiefs released him in March.

Fisher’s new assignment will be to protect quarterback Carson Wentz’s blindside.

The Colts went 11-5 last season, losing to Buffalo in the Wild Card round 27-24.

