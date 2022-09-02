Former NFL Head Coach Jason Garrett on Chiefs: 'One of the best teams in league'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former NFL player and head coach Jason Garrett has made the transition to the broadcast side of the game, but that doesn't mean he's lost his football intuition.

Garrett spoke to KSHB 41 about the upcoming season and what to expect from the Chiefs.

"One of the best teams in the league still," Garrett said Friday. "They've been one of the elite teams in this league for the number of years."

Garrett says he doesn't see the positive trend in the Chiefs changing as long as Head Coach Andy Reid is at the helm and Patrick Mahomes is QB1.

Garrett praised Reid with how being able to help keep the Chiefs success going.

"He's (Reid) a special person," Garrett said, "I could tell you countless stories about his selfless nature...it's not by accident that he's had success everywhere he has gone and for extended periods of time."

Garret also praised the former Super Bowl MVP, saying he couldn't have been more impressed with him when Garrett visited Kansas City this past offseason during the team's OTAs.

"Talk about a ball guy, he loves football. He cares so much about it, every detail, no stone unturn with him." Garrett said. "The tempo that he sets for their team...he was in control of the whole operation and you can tell with he and Andy and the coaching staff, they are on the same page."

The former coach also praised how much of a leader Mahomes is.

"Starting with the person, the kinda guy he and Andy are, the way he interacts with his teammates, the leadership that he displays, the toughness, the competitive spirit, all that stuff you know just leaps off the tape when you watch them."

The Chiefs making it to another Super Bowl would of course mean making history. The Chiefs would have to make their fifth consecutive AFC title game appearance, something the franchise has never done before. It won't be an easy road, especially when the Chiefs rivals in the AFC West has each improved significantly.

Garrett talked about how stacked the AFC West division is this season, with quarterback talent unlike anything else. But Garrett however believes Mahomes is still on a level of his own as he can make plays like no quarterback has ever played the game.

"I think it is the best division in football and it starts with those quarterbacks but I still believe Kansas City is the best of the group," Garrett said.

With week one just around the corner, Garrett says the main thing to watch this season is how the young quarterbacks in the AFC fare against the veteran QBs in the NFC: Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Josh Allen vs Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Matthew Stafford.

"The young guns in the AFC vs the veterans quarterbacks in the NFC, these veterans guys making their last stand," Garrett said.

"These elite amazing players are playing and this is so much fun to be a part of the NFL at this time."

The Chiefs start the season on Sept. 11 on the road in Arizona and then on Sept. 15, the Chiefs get for their home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. Mahomes will face Brady in Tampa in a rematch of Super Bowl LV on Oct. 2. Matt Stafford and the defending champions Los Angeles will visit GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Nov. 27.