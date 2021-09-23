Former Sporting Kansas City defender, KC native Seth Sinovic announces retirement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City will honor former defender Seth Sinovic at halftime Sunday during a first-place showdown with Seattle Sounders FC at Children’s Mercy Park.

Sinovic, 34, announced his retirement from professional soccer Thursday after 11 seasons in Major League Soccer, including nine with Sporting KC.

“I want to thank everyone who has supported and encouraged me throughout my MLS career," Sinovic said in a statement from the club announcing his retirement. "This journey would not have been possible without the coaches who have guided me in becoming a better player and a better person. To my teammates from Sporting Kansas City and the New England Revolution, I want to offer my deepest thanks. The memories and friendships I have developed over the years and continue to hold are invaluable.”

After graduating from Rockhurst High School, Sinovic — a Kansas City, Missouri, native who was raised in Leawood — played at Creighton University. He was a second-round pick, No. 25 overall, by the New England Revolution in the 2010 MLS SuperDraft.

Sinovic appeared in 20 games with the Revs as a rookie in 2010 before he was waived. He joined Sporting KC in May 2011 and appeared in 257 games across all competitions, including 245 starts primarily at left back.

Sinovic helped Sporting KC win the 2013 MLS Cup and collect three U.S. Open Cup titles 2012, 2015 and 2017.

Orlin Wagner/AP Sporting Kansas Kansas City defender Seth Sinovic (15) celebrates his goal during the second half of an MLS playoff soccer match against the New England Revolution in Kansas City, Kan., Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2013.

"Seth will quite possibly go down as the most underrated player in this league's history,” Sporting KC defender Graham Zusi said. “His longevity speaks to that. He was ultra-consistent — a very smart, intuitive player and just a really good person as well. His mentality was always team first and I think that showed in his play, in his personality and as a teammate. The great thing about Seth is that he's a Kansas City guy through and through. Hopefully we can remain close with Seth for years to come and I wish him all the best."

Sinovic singled out “Kansas City and the Sporting KC fans” whose support “kept me going” in a statement issued by the club.

“It was an incredible honor to play for my hometown club and to be a part of such a special community,” Sinovic continued.

After leaving SKC, Sinovic appeared in one game in 2020 for the Revolution.

He ranks seventh in club history in appearances and sixth in starts and minutes played (21,791).

"Seth was a fiercely competitive player and a selfless teammate who helped us win four championships and experience lots of success as a club," Sporting Kansas City Manager and Sporting Director Peter Vermes said in a statement. "He has also shown great commitment to serving the Kansas City community and engaging with our fans in meaningful ways. He will always be a part of the Sporting family and we thank him for everything."

Sinovic scored only one goal with 12 assists in his MLS career, but he added two goals in 15 postseason appearances with Sporting KC.

His rocket in the 79th minute against against New England in the 2013 Eastern Conference Semifinals helped propel SKC to its second MLS Cup crown.

Across all competitions, Sinovic finished with four goals and 16 assists for SKC, which went 96-61-53 in games he started with 66 shutouts — third-most among all MLS defenders from 2011-19.

"Seth had an amazing career in MLS and it was an honor to be his teammate,” Sporting KC midfielder Roger Espinoza said in a statement. “He was always the hardest-working player on our team and brought out the best in everyone. I wish him and his family all the best with everything the future holds."

Sinovic was Sporting KC’s Neal and Jeanne Patterson Humanitarian of the Year in 2017, lending his time to Children’s Mercy Hospital and The Victory Project among other charitable endeavors. He also supported Braden’s Hope.

SKC (13-5-7) sits atop the Western Conference standings, owning a one-point lead over the Sounders (13-5-6). Kickoff for the top-of-the-table brawl is scheduled for 6 p.m. and the game will be televised on FS1 and Fox Deportes.

