Former UMKC basketball standout transfers to Florida

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Despite all the big-name college basketball programs in the Kansas City area vying for his services, former University of Missouri-Kansas City star guard Brandon McKissic is headed south.

Taking advantage of the NCAA’s pandemic eligibility waiver, McKissic will spend a grad transfer season at the University of Florida.

“GATOR COUNTRY”, McKissic wrote in the social media announcement, announcing his decision to join Mike White's Gators program.

Kansas, Missouri and Kansas State also were interested in adding McKissic, according to multiple reports.

McKissic led the Roos in scoring (17.2 points per game) and assists (3.3 per game) last season while shooting nearly 43% from three-point range. He ranks ninth in UMKC history with 1,165 career points and also is in the program's top 10 for assists and steals.

McKissic, a St. Louis native, also earned the Summit League’s Defensive Player of the Year award last season and was a second-team all-conference selection.