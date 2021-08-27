GAME DAY: Chiefs, fans return to Arrowhead for final preseason game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs return home to GEHA field at Arrowhead Stadium tonight for the first time this season, and their final preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Here's all the necessary information for Chiefs fans to have a good gameday experience, according to the Chiefs website.

Tickets:

All parking passes and tickets are available electronically, and the ticket office will not be open for purchases or will call. For ticket assistance fans can call or text 888-992-4433.

Masks:

Due to the Jackson County indoor mask mandate, masks are required while indoors at Arrowhead, but they are not required once outdoors. Masks are recommended for unvaccinated fans while outdoors.

Bag Policy:

While the Chiefs recommend fans don't bring any sort of bag to the stadium, fans that need to should only bring a clear plastic bag (12x6x12) or a small clutch bag (4.5x6.5). There is an exception for medically necessary bags, but they will need to be fully inspected. The stadium provides only a limited number of bag check lanes, so wait times to get into the stadium may be longer.

Parking:

Parking passes won't be available for purchase the day of the game. Parking lots will be available starting at 2:30 p.m. and will only be available to fans with tickets. The Chiefs recommend arriving early to the game to dodge the heavy traffic.

Tailgating:

Fans can't tailgate in stadium-controlled parking lots, and leave the offensive signs at home.

Concessions:

For fans looking for COVID-19 friendly concessions, "Grab N' Go's," self checkout, order pickup, mobile ordering and kiosk ordering are available throughout the stadium.

Prohibited items:

Leave the laser pointers at home! Also, do not bring any food or beverage (except for sealed bottled water); cups, bottles or flasks; coolers; weapons; fireworks; flammable liquids; noisemakers; boom boxes; video cameras or professional cameras; portable heaters; large strollers; floor mats; seat cushions and sports balls. GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium also prohibits fans from wearing headdresses or face paint that emulates Native American culture.

Those who don't have tickets to Friday's game can watch on your home of the Chiefs KSHB 41. An hour before kickoff KSHB 41 News will hold a pregame special.