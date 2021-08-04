Jackson County moves forward with indoor mask requirement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. said Wednesday he plans to issue a public health order requiring masks in public indoor spaces.

The mask order would take effect on 12:01 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 9, and would apply to all residents regardless of vaccination status, according to a news release.

White cited the recent increase in COVID-19 cases fueled by the delta variant and the region’s poor vaccination rate as reasons for the order.

“I take no joy in making this announcement today," White said in the release, "and quite frankly, am saddened that despite our best efforts, this virus is taking a devastating toll on our county, region and nation once again."

The order is similar to the indoor mask requirement that’s been in place in Kansas City, Missouri, since Monday.

The order also comes a day after Independence Mayor Eileen Weir rolled back her city’s public health order that had required masks in public facilities. Masks are now only strong recommended.

This is a developing story and will be updated.