Gay, Fenton, Williams miss Kansas City Chiefs practice Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Running back Darrel Williams, cornerback Rashad Fenton and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. all missed Kansas City Chiefs practice on Thursday.

Williams and Fenton were both out due to injuries. Williams has a toe injury and Fenton has a back injury.

Gay was out due to legal trouble following a Wednesday night incident that has resulted in him facing a charge for alleged criminal damage of less than $1,000, a class B non-person misdemeanor.

Whether or not Gay will play Sunday appears to be undecided. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said in a Thursday news conference that the decision is with head coach Andy Reid.

The Chiefs will face off against the Buffalo Bills at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday in Kansas City for the second round of playoffs.