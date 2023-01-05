GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium lit up in blue for Bills safety Damar Hamlin

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium looked different on Wednesday night as the Kansas City Chiefs continued offering support to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin, 24, has been hospitalized in Cincinatti, Ohio, since Monday night, when he suffered cardiac arrest in a Monday Night Football game.

Though Hamlin remains in critical condition in the intensive care unit, the Bills said Wednesday morning he's showing signs of improvement.

As he continues his recovery, the Chiefs lit GEHA Field in blue and posted "Hamlin" along with the the number "3" on the field's jumbotron.

For Damar ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QB4U3j9tpM — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 5, 2023

On Wednesday, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid described feeling many emotions after seeing Hamlin collapse.

Mahomes said he felt chills go through his body after the incident and said he's been in contact with Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Reid said he's been constantly checking for updates on Hamlin's recovery.

